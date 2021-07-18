Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Alexander’s worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alexander’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ALX stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.16. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

