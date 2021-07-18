Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $44.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00238842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,602,243,680 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,745,887 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

