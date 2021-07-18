Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

