Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.84% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGS opened at $15.50 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

