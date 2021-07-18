Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce sales of $177.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $713.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $714.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $785.05 million, with estimates ranging from $775.50 million to $794.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

