Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Almost Never Films stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Almost Never Films has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

