Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Down 21.4% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00148755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.95 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

