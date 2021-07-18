Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $145.61 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00058352 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

