Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $151.23 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $151.23 million and approximately $26.78 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00044263 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002302 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002270 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

