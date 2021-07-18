Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Insider Timothy G. Yarbrough Sells 5,969 Shares

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) insider Timothy G. Yarbrough sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $125,349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55. Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

