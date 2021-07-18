American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.05% of American Assets Trust worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $37.00 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

