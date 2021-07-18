American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. 2,199,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

