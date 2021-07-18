American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Holdings Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,725 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

