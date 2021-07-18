American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

