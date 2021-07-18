Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 237,451 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Progressive worth $66,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

