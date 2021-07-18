Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 64,755 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $64,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $275.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

