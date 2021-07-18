Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.62% of QTS Realty Trust worth $68,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.15 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

