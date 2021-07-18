Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.73% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $66,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

