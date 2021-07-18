Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $66,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $476.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.