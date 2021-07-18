Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $65,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

NYSE RGA opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

