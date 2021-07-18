Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $65.92 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.62% of Balchem worth $65,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Balchem by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

BCPC stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $134.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.