Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $66.24 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,287 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $66,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Insiders sold a total of 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.