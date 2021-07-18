Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $66.76 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 949,847 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Hologic worth $66,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.