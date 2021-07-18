Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609,955 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $64,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.