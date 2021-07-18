Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

