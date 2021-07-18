Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 48,236 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $66,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23.

