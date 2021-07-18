Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $65,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $189.28 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.