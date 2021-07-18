Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of The Toro worth $66,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.44. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several analysts have commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

