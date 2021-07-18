Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $66,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

CWB stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

