Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,176,626 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176,626 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Invitation Homes worth $69,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

