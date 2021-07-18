Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 386,719 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Penn National Gaming worth $69,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.89 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.65. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.