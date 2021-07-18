Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 566,392 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566,392 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.08% of BWX Technologies worth $67,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

