Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $64,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $189.00 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.