Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,548 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $69,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

