Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 96,554 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Edison International worth $66,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

