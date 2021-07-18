Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 28,085 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

