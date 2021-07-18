Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 685.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 131,166 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 46.5% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 39.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $294.63 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

