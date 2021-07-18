Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 8,208 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

