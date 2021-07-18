Amir Rosenthal Sells 1,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00.

Shares of KE opened at $19.98 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

