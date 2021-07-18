AMLT (AMLT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $693.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $693.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.00791118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

