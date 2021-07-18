Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,574 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.87. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.