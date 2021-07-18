Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.51 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $113.51 million and $628,847.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00810221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 168,617,838 coins and its circulating supply is 119,209,694 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

