Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $12,919,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 845,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

