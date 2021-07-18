Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

