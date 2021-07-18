Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post $267.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

