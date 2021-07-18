Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce sales of $724.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.30 million and the highest is $728.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $298.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

