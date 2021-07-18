Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $65.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.50 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $148.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

