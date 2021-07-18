Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%.

DRIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

