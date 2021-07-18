Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,126,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.80. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.94, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

