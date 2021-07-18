Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $4.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.59 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

